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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Fourth Annual Live Free Fest

Fourth Annual Live Free Fest

Live Free Fest is a music and community festival celebrating the creative spirit of NH, bringing together local musicians, artists, small businesses, and community members for a day of live entertainment and interactive experiences.

🚪GATES OPEN @ 11:30AM

🎵 MUSIC : 12:30 - 8:00PM

🎤 8 Performances of some of the best local up and comers.

🛹 ALL WHEELS WELCOME!

Mini Half Pipe on site all day, with contests presented by Back Alley Boards, donation of the pipe to Girls to the Ramp.

🏆GAMES ON SITE

Pie Eating Contest, Dodgeball, Tug of War.

🌭 Food Trucks & Vendor Village! - Vendor Application in bio!

🌧🌞RAIN OR SHINE

Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
$25-$35
08:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Live Free Fest NH
livefreefestnh@gmail.com
https://www.livefreefestnh.com/
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
17 Hilldale Ln
New Boston, New Hampshire 03070
HCYCFoundation@gmail.com
https://hillsboroughcountyyouthcenter.org/

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