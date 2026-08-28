Fourth Annual Live Free Fest

Live Free Fest is a music and community festival celebrating the creative spirit of NH, bringing together local musicians, artists, small businesses, and community members for a day of live entertainment and interactive experiences.

🚪GATES OPEN @ 11:30AM

🎵 MUSIC : 12:30 - 8:00PM

🎤 8 Performances of some of the best local up and comers.

🛹 ALL WHEELS WELCOME!

Mini Half Pipe on site all day, with contests presented by Back Alley Boards, donation of the pipe to Girls to the Ramp.

🏆GAMES ON SITE

Pie Eating Contest, Dodgeball, Tug of War.

🌭 Food Trucks & Vendor Village! - Vendor Application in bio!

🌧🌞RAIN OR SHINE