Foundation Summer String Camp

A Summer Music String Day Camp for ages 6-9, no experience required, rental instruments available.

Introduce your child to the exciting world of string instruments! In this fun and engaging beginner music day camp, students can choose to learn the violin, viola, or cello while building a strong musical foundation through games, creativity, movement, and ensemble playing.

Designed for children with little or no prior experience, this camp helps young musicians develop confidence, rhythm, listening skills, and teamwork in a supportive environment. Students will receive hands-on instruction from experienced teachers while making music with new friends.