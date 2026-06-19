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Foundation Summer String Camp

Foundation Summer String Camp

A Summer Music String Day Camp for ages 6-9, no experience required, rental instruments available.

Introduce your child to the exciting world of string instruments! In this fun and engaging beginner music day camp, students can choose to learn the violin, viola, or cello while building a strong musical foundation through games, creativity, movement, and ensemble playing.

Designed for children with little or no prior experience, this camp helps young musicians develop confidence, rhythm, listening skills, and teamwork in a supportive environment. Students will receive hands-on instruction from experienced teachers while making music with new friends.

Squam Ridge School of Music
$180
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Noelle Beaudin
6036776537
noelle.beaudin@squamridgeschoolofmusic.org
https://squamridgeschoolofmusic.org/
Squam Ridge School of Music
420 Holderness Road
CENTER SANDWICH, New Hampshire 03227
6036776537
noelle.beaudin@squamridgeschoolofmusic.org
https://squamridgeschoolofmusic.org/

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