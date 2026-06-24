FOREST SOCIETY ANNOUNCES STATEWIDE “OPEN WOODS DAY” TO CELEBRATE 125 YEARS OF LAND CONSERVATON

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (Forest Society) invites the public to Open Woods Day on Saturday, August 8. Part of the organization’s landmark 125th Anniversary Celebration, this special statewide event offers a rare opportunity to explore private, protected landscapes that make New Hampshire extraordinary.

For one day only, selected conservation easement landowners across the state will open their properties to the public for a unique experience of exploration, inspiration, and community connection.

Across New Hampshire, conservation easements permanently protect the landscapes communities value most—including winding trails, breathtaking vistas, working farms, productive forests, and critical wildlife habitats. Open Woods Day allows visitors to experience these hidden gems firsthand and learn directly from landowners why permanent land protection matters.

Participants can choose from regional property clusters featuring both guided and self-guided tours, as well as direct conversations with the people who steward these lands. Whether you are a long-time conservation supporter or simply curious about how easements work, Open Woods Day provides a deeper connection to New Hampshire’s natural heritage.

Event registration is required. To ensure privacy and safety, exact property locations and directions will be shared with participants only upon registration. To view the full schedule of guided tours and to register, visit https://www.forestsociety.org/page/conservation-easement-open-woods-day.

ABOUT THE FOREST SOCIETY

Established in 1901, the Forest Society is a private, nonprofit land trust and forestry organization that owns more than 200 forest conservation properties—nearly 67,000 acres in 105 New Hampshire communities—and holds conservation easements that permanently protect an additional 140,000 acres statewide. Forest Society properties are open to the public and draw more than 500,000 visitors annually. To learn more or become a member, please visit forestsociety.org.

