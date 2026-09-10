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"Fly Butterfly": A Dolly Parton Tribute Concert

"Fly Butterfly": A Dolly Parton Tribute Concert

Singer. Songwriter. Entertainer. LEGEND. DOLLY!

Teresa Dyer and the Wildflowers celebrate the life and music of the one and only Dolly Parton.

Dyer channels Dolly's signature vocal power and electric stage presence, in a show that features all the legendary hits. She's backed by a powerhouse Valley band featuring Moe Baillargeon, Jill Olsen, Audrey Collins, Jeanine Loubier, Greg Hung-Dale, Bill Proctor, and Kristen Burke.
Due to an overwhelming response and a massive wave of ticket requests, this show has been moved from the Majestic Café up to the main stage of The Majestic Theatre, so even more of you can join the fun!
Already grabbed your café tickets? You’re all set—no need to do a thing! Your tickets have been transferred to the theatre, so all you have to do is come and enjoy the show.
Put on your rhinestones and don't miss this unforgettable night!

The Majestic Theatre Conway
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre Conway
36 Main St
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
603-447-4737
office@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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