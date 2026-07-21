Flowers of the Earth, Flowers of the Sea; an exhibition by Robin Cornwell at NHAA

Portsmouth, NH – Robin Cornwell transforms her experiences in nature into vibrant textile compositions that celebrate the beauty and vitality of the natural world. Time at the ocean, walks along local trails, and tending to gardens continually inspire her, revealing the forms, symmetry, textures, and patterns that become the foundation of her textile pieces. Cornwell embraces bold, expressive color, inventing her own vibrant interpretations of the nature she loves. Working with hand-dyed fabrics, interpretive rubber stamps, Gelli plate prints, botanical leaf prints, and felted elements, Cornwell builds richly textured surfaces that invite close observation. Real leaves are often incorporated directly into the printing process, preserving the forms that inspire her and creating a tangible connection between the artwork and its source. Every quilt begins as a series of individually printed and dyed fabrics that are carefully arranged, stitched together, and finished through hand quilting. Cornwell frequently incorporates printed hands into her imagery as a reminder of the handmade process and the personal relationship between artist, material, and the natural world.

Cornwell earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education with a concentration in Printmaking from Plymouth State College. She spent 38 years teaching middle school art in her hometown of Wolfboro, NH, where she introduced students to a wide range of artistic techniques. Her role as educator reaffirmed her passion for printmaking. Now retired from teaching, she devotes more time to creating art, exploring the outdoors with her dog, Maizie, and returning to Nova Scotia, a place she has cherished since childhood.

Flowers of the Earth, Flowers of the Sea invites viewers to appreciate the richness of the natural world through color, texture, and layered imagery, encouraging a renewed sense of wonder for the landscapes that continue to inspire her.

Flowers of the Earth, Flowers of the Sea will be on view at the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801, from July 29 through August 30, 2026. An opening reception will be held on Friday, August 7, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the exhibition and the New Hampshire Art Association, visit www.nhartassociation.org.

