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Five Masters of Jazz at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club

Five Masters of Jazz at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club

Five Masters of Jazz at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club

Wednesday, October 28, 7:30 pm
(doors open at 5:30)

Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club
135 Congress St.
Portsmouth, NH

Donna Byrne - vocals
Gray Sargent - guitar
Tim Ray - piano
Marty Richards - drums
Marshall Wood - bass

A stellar lineup of Grammy-winning legends and international icons, Five Masters of Jazz features vocalist Donna Byrne, guitarist Gray Sargent, pianist Tim Ray, bassist Marshall Wood, and drummer Marty Richards. Hailed by Tony Bennett as “the real McCoy,” Byrne heads an ensemble whose individual credits include decades of touring and recording with Bennett, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Lyle Lovett, and Gary Burton. In this all-new show, the powerhouse quintet presents a fresh setlist spanning Great American Songbook standards, original compositions, and unexpected grooves. From sultry ballads to bebop, swing, and modern jazz, these master musicians showcase their artistry through intimate solos, dynamic small-group configurations, and full-quintet arrangements for an unforgettable evening of musical brilliance.

Artist Bios: https://www.seacoastjazz.org/fivemasters.html
Tickets: https://jimmysoncongress.com/event/five-masters-of-jazz/

Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club
$40.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seacoast Jazz Society
sjsjazz@gmail.com
https://www.seacoastjazz.org/ball
Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club
135 Congress Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
https://jimmysoncongress.com/

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