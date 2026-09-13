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Faux Stain Glass – Resin

Faux Stain Glass – Resin

Create your own beautiful faux stained glass masterpiece!

Using resin on acrylics, you’ll learn how to create colorful glass-like designs with a gorgeous stained-glass effect—without the glass!

Perfect for beginners, and you’ll leave with a unique piece of art you can proudly display at home.

Things to Know

Please arrive on time. The workshop will start promptly at the scheduled time.
You may bring your own beer or wine to enjoy during the workshop.
Photos are examples only. You’ll choose your colors at the studio.
Only registered workshop guests may attend.
If you’re sick or have a fever, please stay home and contact us at least 24 hours before the workshop.
Recommended for ages 12+.

The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
Varies
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
25 South River Road
Bedford, New Hampshire 03110
info@thecanvasroadshow.com
https://thecanvasroadshow.com/#_Classes

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