Family Day: Art in Bloom
Family Day: Art in Bloom
Come find inspiration in the beautiful flower arrangements of Art in Bloom, and create your own tissue paper flowers to take home!
We’ll be crafting on the lawn of the John Paul Jones House and enjoying some summer sun in the garden while we make our flowers.
This event is free and open to the public, but we encourage you to register so we can make sure we have the correct amount of supplies.
John Paul Jones House
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
John Paul Jones House
43 Middle StreetPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8433
info@portsmouthhistory.org