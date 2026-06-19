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Family Day: Art in Bloom

Family Day: Art in Bloom

Come find inspiration in the beautiful flower arrangements of Art in Bloom, and create your own tissue paper flowers to take home!

We’ll be crafting on the lawn of the John Paul Jones House and enjoying some summer sun in the garden while we make our flowers.

This event is free and open to the public, but we encourage you to register so we can make sure we have the correct amount of supplies.

John Paul Jones House
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/
John Paul Jones House
43 Middle Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/event/art-in-bloom-party/

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