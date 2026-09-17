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Fall Film Weekend - Documentaries at the Dance Hall Kittery

Fall Film Weekend - Documentaries at the Dance Hall Kittery

The Dance Hall in collaboration with Vacationland Films presents a weekend of documentary films with Q & A's after the screenings.

FORK IN THE ROAD sheds light on the struggles and resilience of small-scale farmers and communities working around an unjust food system. It highlights how conventional agriculture, climate change, and economic inequality impact independent farmers.

The characters in the film represent the diverse struggles faced by farmers, activists, and communities working around a broken food system. From a family in Henry County, Kentucky, who fight to sustain their farm after losing a dairy contract with a corporate giant, to an Alaskan indigenous kelp farmer, to Latina farmers facing economic and social inequities in California, their stories reflect the broader issues of access to land, capital, and fair markets.The film shows how change is not only possible, but necessary - for a thriving, equitable world. And it can be delicious, so let’s eat!

The documentary features the work and legacy of the late Wendell Berry and features a panel discussion with the film's director and local Seacoast farmer Jeff Benton of Orange Circle Farm in Berwick, Maine.

Kalim Summerday Armstrong, Kittery based documentary filmmaker and CoFounder of Vacationland Films and Studio Kittery, will moderate the film series and share how he helped bring these films to life.

The Dance Hall Kittery
$15
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Dance Hall Kittery
6034962984
vibrantvoice@gmail.com
peggohodes.com
The Dance Hall Kittery
7 Walker St.
Kittery, Maine 03904
6034962984
vibrantvoice@gmail.com
https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

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