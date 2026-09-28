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Fall Faculty Recital

Fall Faculty Recital

Come join us for what has become a staple of CCMS fall programming - the CCMS Faculty Showcase, on Friday, October 2 at 7:00 PM! This concert is free and open to the public, and features a fabulous array of talented faculty performing a wide variety of genres in solo and ensemble form. It's a wonderful chance to meet our faculty members and see them in a performance setting.

This concert will be held in our historic Recital Hall at the Concord Community Music School.

Concord Community Music School
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Concord Community Music School
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

Artist Group Info

ehughes@ccmusicschool.org
Concord Community Music School
23 Wall St
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

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