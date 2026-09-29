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Faculty Recital Series: Woodwind Faculty

Faculty Recital Series: Woodwind Faculty

The Keene State College Music Department presents the Faculty & Guest Recital Series sponsored by Douglas Cuddle Toys.

The KSC woodwind faculty will present their collaborative recital on Sunday, March 28th assisted by Vladimir Odinokikh, piano. Dr. Megan Dillon, saxophone; Dr. Alexander Kollias, clarinet; Robin Matathias, flute; Jim Sharrock, oboe; and Diane Lipartito, bassoon will all take the stage.

The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 28 Mar 2027
Get Tickets
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman Way
Keene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168
https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/

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