Faculty Recital Series: Woodwind Faculty
Faculty Recital Series: Woodwind Faculty
The Keene State College Music Department presents the Faculty & Guest Recital Series sponsored by Douglas Cuddle Toys.
The KSC woodwind faculty will present their collaborative recital on Sunday, March 28th assisted by Vladimir Odinokikh, piano. Dr. Megan Dillon, saxophone; Dr. Alexander Kollias, clarinet; Robin Matathias, flute; Jim Sharrock, oboe; and Diane Lipartito, bassoon will all take the stage.
The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 28 Mar 2027
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman WayKeene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168