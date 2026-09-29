Faculty Recital Series: Voice Faculty at Keene State College
Faculty Recital Series: Voice Faculty at Keene State College
The Keene State College Music Department Voice Faculty will present solo vocal performances with pianist, Vladimir Odinokikh. This vocal recital will feature Dr. Evangelia Leontis (soprano), Dr. Brittney Redler (soprano) & Prof. Nicholas Tocci (baritone) with special guest Dr. Alex Kollias (clarinet).
Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
cailyngorman05@gmail.com
Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman WayKeene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168