Faculty Recital Series: Kris Danielsen, Trombone and Scott Bailey, Piano
Faculty Recital Series: Kris Danielsen, Trombone and Scott Bailey, Piano
The Keene State College Music Department presents the Faculty & Guest Recital Series sponsored by Douglas Cuddle Toys.
This event will feature KSC faculty member, Dr. Kris Danielsen, trombone with guest pianist, Scott Bailey.
The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 24 Mar 2027
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman WayKeene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168