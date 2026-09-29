Faculty Recital Series: Faculty Composers
Faculty Recital Series: Faculty Composers
The Keene State College Music Department presents the Music Faculty & Guest Recital Series sponsored by Douglas Cuddle Toys.
Our annual Music Faculty Composers Concert will celebrate new music created and performed by our faculty spanning across voices and instruments.
The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 10 Mar 2027
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman WayKeene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168