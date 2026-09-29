Faculty Recital Series: Dr. Jose Lezcano, guitar; Robin Matthias, flute; Virginia Eskin, piano
Faculty Recital Series: Dr. Jose Lezcano, guitar; Robin Matthias, flute; Virginia Eskin, piano
Come listen to Keene State College Music Department Faculty Dr. Jose Lezcano (guitar) and Robin Matthias (flute) who will be joined by Virginia Eskin (piano).
The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman WayKeene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168