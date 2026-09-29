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Faculty Recital Series: Dr. John T. Hart, Jr., Euphonium

Faculty Recital Series: Dr. John T. Hart, Jr., Euphonium

The Keene State College Music Department presents the Faculty & Guest Recital Series sponsored by Douglas Cuddle Toys.

This 2026-2027 series will conclude with a low brass recital on Sunday, April 11th presented by Dr. John T. Hart, Jr featuring works spanning the globe for euphonium with Vietnamese collaborative pianist, Dr. Icy Nguyen.

The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Apr 2027
Get Tickets
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman Way
Keene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168
https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/

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