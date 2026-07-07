Explore the Art of Slow Stitching Workshop

Join local Vermont artist Elaine of Elaine Rentz Art for a peaceful, hands-on workshop focused on the meditative practice of slow stitching. Perfect for beginners (ages 12 to adults) this session eliminates perfectionism and focuses on intuitive hand-stitching with fabric scraps and embroidery floss. The workshop is Free if you bring your own fabric and floss; mini kits are available for a small fee. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up at the library front desk or email elainerentz10@gmail.com