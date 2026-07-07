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Explore the Art of Slow Stitching Workshop

Explore the Art of Slow Stitching Workshop

Join local Vermont artist Elaine of Elaine Rentz Art for a peaceful, hands-on workshop focused on the meditative practice of slow stitching. Perfect for beginners (ages 12 to adults) this session eliminates perfectionism and focuses on intuitive hand-stitching with fabric scraps and embroidery floss. The workshop is Free if you bring your own fabric and floss; mini kits are available for a small fee. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up at the library front desk or email elainerentz10@gmail.com

Weeks Memorial Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Elaine Rentz Art
elainerentz10@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Elaine Rentz Art
elainerentz10@gmail.com
Weeks Memorial Library
128 Main Street
Lancaster, Vermont 03584
603-788-3352
weekslib@myfairpoint.net
http://www.weekslib.org

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