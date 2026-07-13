Eureka Day - July 15

Eureka Day

July 9 - 18

By Jonathan Spector

A Tony Award–winning hit comedy set at the idealistic Eureka Day School, Eureka Day is a must-see new play that follows a typical board meeting on what seems like a typical day—everyone just trying to get along. But when a crisis hits, hilarity ensues. Facades fall, views are challenged, and polite conversation quickly unravels. Eureka Day is an all-too-familiar, laugh-out-loud look at… well, us.

During the Broadway run of Eureka Day, one scene had to be changed because “the laughter was so robust backstage they [the actors] couldn’t hear the cues!” Don’t miss this hilarious New York Times Critics’ Pick!

Please be advised, these parents are passionate. Eureka Day features big laughs and some equally big language. Recommended for ages 13+.