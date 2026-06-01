Eugene Uman's Convergence Project

Saturday, June 13, 2026

7:30 pm

Vermont Jazz Center

In-person & livestream

Join VJC Director, Eugene Uman as he mines his repertoire of original music with a dream team of collaborators.

Stacy Dillard (sax)

Eugene Uman (piano)

Mimi Jones (bass)

Brian Shankar Adler (drums)

Jhair Sala (percussion)

Uman is the director of the Vermont Jazz Center & performs as a pianist in numerous projects.

His annual June concert is a representation of a year’s worth of composing & collaborating with various musicians & an opportunity for him to assemble a dream band that manifests his vision & unites his musical influences.

Uman’s energetic playing & writing style is flavored with the Latin rhythms that he has absorbed during his tenure living in Colombia, where he initiated the jazz studies programs at la Universidad de EAFIT el Colegio de Música de Medellín.

Several of his compositions employ forms and grooves adapted from Colombian music such as cumbia, pasillo, puya, bambuco, and currulao.

They are also strongly influenced by his bebop mentors: Sheila Jordan, Howard Brofsky, Mike Longo & Jimmy Heath, as well as by the sounds of his youth when he played in rock and blues bands.

Uman’s compositions draw from a vocabulary of modern jazz, hard bop, rock, soul, Latin American rhythms & gospel; listeners can expect a “convergence” of the music he loves in a mash-up of styles where groove is king.

This presentation of the Convergence Project is the last show of the Vermont Jazz Center’s 2025-26 season.

Sponsored by the McKenzie Family Charitable Trust

$25+ general admission (sliding scale)

Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

802 254 9088 ext. 1

eugene@vtjazz.org

www.vtjazz.org

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro, VT 05301