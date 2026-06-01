© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Eugene Uman's Convergence Project

Eugene Uman's Convergence Project

Eugene Uman's Convergence Project

Saturday, June 13, 2026
7:30 pm

Vermont Jazz Center
In-person & livestream

Join VJC Director, Eugene Uman as he mines his repertoire of original music with a dream team of collaborators.

Stacy Dillard (sax)

Eugene Uman (piano)

Mimi Jones (bass)

Brian Shankar Adler (drums)

Jhair Sala (percussion)

Uman is the director of the Vermont Jazz Center & performs as a pianist in numerous projects.

His annual June concert is a representation of a year’s worth of composing & collaborating with various musicians & an opportunity for him to assemble a dream band that manifests his vision & unites his musical influences.

Uman’s energetic playing & writing style is flavored with the Latin rhythms that he has absorbed during his tenure living in Colombia, where he initiated the jazz studies programs at la Universidad de EAFIT el Colegio de Música de Medellín.

Several of his compositions employ forms and grooves adapted from Colombian music such as cumbia, pasillo, puya, bambuco, and currulao.

They are also strongly influenced by his bebop mentors: Sheila Jordan, Howard Brofsky, Mike Longo & Jimmy Heath, as well as by the sounds of his youth when he played in rock and blues bands.

Uman’s compositions draw from a vocabulary of modern jazz, hard bop, rock, soul, Latin American rhythms & gospel; listeners can expect a “convergence” of the music he loves in a mash-up of styles where groove is king.

This presentation of the Convergence Project is the last show of the Vermont Jazz Center’s 2025-26 season.

Sponsored by the McKenzie Family Charitable Trust

$25+ general admission (sliding scale)
Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

802 254 9088 ext. 1
eugene@vtjazz.org
www.vtjazz.org

Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill Hill #222
Brattleboro, VT 05301

Vermont Jazz Center
$25-60
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Jazz Center
802 254 9088
gingervjc@gmail.com
www.vtjazz.org
Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill #222
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
802 254 9088
gingervjc@gmail.com
www.vtjazz.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.