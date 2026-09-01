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Etz Hayim Synagogue - Sunday Family Camp

Etz Hayim Synagogue - Sunday Family Camp

Our monthly Sunday Family Camp is free and is tailored to ages 4-6. The focus of this class will be on Rosh Hashanah. Children will have the opportunity to create art related to the holiday. We will finish our class a little early, in order to join the rest of the Religious School for an apple picking field trip. Pre-register by contacting hsadmin@etzhayim.org by September 18, to ensure we have enough materials for the project. Visit https://www.etzhayim.org/learn/grades-0-1 for more information.

Etz Hayim Synagogue
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Etz Hayim Synagogue
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
www.etzhayim.org
Etz Hayim Synagogue
1-1/2 Hood Road
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
https://www.etzhayim.org/

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