Etz Hayim Synagogue - Sunday Family Camp

Our monthly Sunday Family Camp is free and is tailored to ages 4-6. The focus of this class will be on Rosh Hashanah. Children will have the opportunity to create art related to the holiday. We will finish our class a little early, in order to join the rest of the Religious School for an apple picking field trip. Pre-register by contacting hsadmin@etzhayim.org by September 18, to ensure we have enough materials for the project. Visit https://www.etzhayim.org/learn/grades-0-1 for more information.

