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Etz Hayim Synagogue Presents: Jews & The American Revolution

Etz Hayim Synagogue Presents: Jews & The American Revolution

Discover the key roles Jews played in the War for Independence. This offers fascinating insight into our history as we celebrate our nation’s 250th Anniversary.

All programs are held at Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1-1/2 Hood Road, Derry, NH. These presentations are part of Etz Hayim Synagogue’s Adult Continuing Education Program, Hot Topics and Cool Contemporary Stuff.

Please visit www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning for a complete listing of Hot Topics. For more information, please contact Stephen Soreff, MD, at soreffs15@aol.com or 603-895-6120.

Etz Hayim Synagogue
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Etz Hayim Synagogue
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
www.etzhayim.org
Etz Hayim Synagogue
1-1/2 Hood Road
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
https://www.etzhayim.org/

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