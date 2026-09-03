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Etz Hayim Synagogue: Family Pizza Shabbat

Etz Hayim Synagogue: Family Pizza Shabbat

FAMILY PIZZA SHABBAT

Friday, October 2, 2026, at 5:30 PM

Etz Hayim Synagogue will hold its monthly Family Pizza Shabbat for all generations. A free pizza dinner will be followed by an intergenerational service. There will be kids’ activities, including storytime with our Book Bubbe Leslie Kirshman. Bring a nosh to share for our potluck oneg! Join us to share in the mitzvah of L’Dor V’Dor, transmitting Jewish heritage and values across generations. We are located at 1-1/2 Hood Road, Derry, NH. RSVP by October 1 to office@etzhayim.org if you are joining us for pizza. Visit https://www.etzhayim.org/pray/family-pizza-shabbat for the full Family Pizza Shabbat schedule.

Etz Hayim Synagogue
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Etz Hayim Synagogue
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
www.etzhayim.org
Etz Hayim Synagogue
1-1/2 Hood Road
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
https://www.etzhayim.org/

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