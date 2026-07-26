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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! THIS YEAR'S GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL TAKE HOME $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30K CASH. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

Etch and the Youngs with Straight A's Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH

Etch and the Youngs with Straight A's Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH

Get ready for a massive night of music! Etch and the Youngs hit the stage with huge originals and covers, featuring high-energy classic rock and pop support from The Straight A’s.

Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
https://andresinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

Etch and the Youngs with Straight A's
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

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