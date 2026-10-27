Enjoy Exeter! An Evening of Shopping and Enjoying Downtown Exeter!

Mark your calendars for an evening of shopping, dining & exploring downtown Exeter!

Join us on Thursday, November 5th, for Enjoy Exeter, a monthly celebration of the local shops, restaurants, and businesses that make our community special. On the first Thursday of each month, participating businesses stay open until 7 PM, offering special promotions, sips, treats, and a little extra fun throughout downtown.

It's the perfect opportunity to discover a new favorite shop, revisit a familiar spot, enjoy dinner or drinks, and experience all that Exeter has to offer.

Participating businesses include: Green Umbrella Marketplace, Art by Alyssa, Cymbidium Floral, Enna Chocolate, Avery Art, Top Drawer, Forest + Ash, Dogwood Consignment, LunaChics, and Travel and Nature.

Whether you're a local or visiting for the evening, come explore, shop, dine, and Enjoy Exeter!

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: Participating shops open until 7 PM

Where: Downtown Exeter, New Hampshire

Enjoy Exeter takes place on the first Thursday of the month.