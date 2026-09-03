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Early Birds Playgroup

Early Birds Playgroup

NEW! Start your morning with play! Join CMNH staff for a relaxed weekly playgroup for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers taking place in either our Little Farmers or Primary Place exhibit. Plus, we’ll welcome a special guest once a month, starting in October. Free from 8:15–9am, then regular Museum admission applies if you’d like to stay and play after the Museum opens to the public at 9am. Reserve online at https://childrens-museum.org/programs/toddlerfest/

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
$0-$14.50 / Free for CMNH members
08:15 AM - 09:00 AM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/

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