Drawing Nature with Water-Based Oil Pastels

Discover the drawing and painting technique of water based oil pastels. The session will provide hands on instruction, all of the materials, the variety of water based oil pastels available, their application characteristics, background information of how oil pastels were created and of course hands on Studio Time to create your personal creative piece based on Nature.

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.

Ages: Adults (16 & Up)

