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Drawing Nature with Water-Based Oil Pastels

Drawing Nature with Water-Based Oil Pastels

Discover the drawing and painting technique of water based oil pastels. The session will provide hands on instruction, all of the materials, the variety of water based oil pastels available, their application characteristics, background information of how oil pastels were created and of course hands on Studio Time to create your personal creative piece based on Nature.

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.

Ages: Adults (16 & Up)

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
Members $10/Non-Members $25
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://prescottfarm.org/
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks Road
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://prescottfarm.org/

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