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Dog Talk with Jill Keaton

Dog Talk with Jill Keaton

Sit! Stay! Learn!

Join local author and dog trainer Jill Keaton for an afternoon of pet behavior basics. Gain new knowledge abut obedience training, managing anxiety, and improving the overall health and wellness of favorite canine companions! This program, while all about our furry friends, is for humans only.

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic Avenue
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

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