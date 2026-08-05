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Doctor Dolittle

Doctor Dolittle

Family comedy following the many adventures of Dr. Dolittle, a world-renowned veterinarian who speaks many animal languages, as he travels to exotic places in search of the Great Pink Sea Snail. Nine Academy Award nominations, winning Best Original Song ("If I could talk to the animals") and Best Visual Effects. Rex Harrison leads a distinguished cast. Rated G.

The Park Theatre
$10/$9
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

Artist Group Info

plu4575@gmail.com
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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