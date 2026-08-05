Doctor Dolittle
Doctor Dolittle
Family comedy following the many adventures of Dr. Dolittle, a world-renowned veterinarian who speaks many animal languages, as he travels to exotic places in search of the Great Pink Sea Snail. Nine Academy Award nominations, winning Best Original Song ("If I could talk to the animals") and Best Visual Effects. Rex Harrison leads a distinguished cast. Rated G.
The Park Theatre
$10/$9
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
Artist Group Info
plu4575@gmail.com
The Park Theatre
19 Main StreetJaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org