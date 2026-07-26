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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! THIS YEAR'S GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL TAKE HOME $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30K CASH. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

Diplomats of Funk Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

Diplomats of Funk Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

Through a shared love of R&B, funk, soul, and jazz, The Diplomats of Funk create a new voice for the classic organ trio. With nods to the past and eyes to the future, this trio simply grooves. Give them a listen at their website: http://www.diplomatsoffunk.com/

Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
https://andresinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

Diplomats of Funk
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
https://www.diplomatsoffunk.com
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

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