Diplomats of Funk Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art
Diplomats of Funk Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art
Through a shared love of R&B, funk, soul, and jazz, The Diplomats of Funk create a new voice for the classic organ trio. With nods to the past and eyes to the future, this trio simply grooves. Give them a listen at their website: http://www.diplomatsoffunk.com/
Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
Artist Group Info
Diplomats of Funk
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13Brookline, New Hampshire 03033