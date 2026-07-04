Dinosaur Tea Party
Dinosaur Tea Party
Dinosaurs don't drink tea... do they? Find out at our Dinosaur Tea Party! You're sure to have a roaring good time as we have (non-caffeinated) drinks, light snacks, and read Tea Rex by Molly Idle. This event is BYOD (Bring Your Own Dinosaur).
Maxfield Public Library
Free
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org