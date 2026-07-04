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Dinosaur Tea Party

Dinosaur Tea Party

Dinosaurs don't drink tea... do they? Find out at our Dinosaur Tea Party! You're sure to have a roaring good time as we have (non-caffeinated) drinks, light snacks, and read Tea Rex by Molly Idle. This event is BYOD (Bring Your Own Dinosaur).

Maxfield Public Library
Free
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://www.maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129
Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://maxfieldlibrary.org/

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