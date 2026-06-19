Dino Day at Center for Wildlife!

Step back in time and celebrate the incredible creatures that once ruled the Earth! Join us at Center for Wildlife for a day full of prehistoric fun, hands-on exploration, and dino-sized excitement.

Meet our very own live “raptors” during special ambassador animal meet & greets and discover how today’s wildlife connects to the prehistoric past. Don’t miss a special midday performance by Jurassic Jo’s Dinos, bringing ancient giants to life right before your eyes!

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy interactive activities, themed crafts, discovery stations, Nature Center exploration, and plenty of opportunities for young dinosaur lovers to explore, learn, and imagine.

Event highlights include:

- Live “raptor” ambassador animal meet & greets

- Special performance by Jurassic Jo’s Dinos

- Dino-themed crafts and discovery stations

- Nature Center exploration

& Family-friendly activities for all ages !

Stay tuned for a full schedule of events. We can’t wait to see you for a roaring good time at Dino Day!