© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Dino Day at Center for Wildlife!

Dino Day at Center for Wildlife!

Step back in time and celebrate the incredible creatures that once ruled the Earth! Join us at Center for Wildlife for a day full of prehistoric fun, hands-on exploration, and dino-sized excitement.

Meet our very own live “raptors” during special ambassador animal meet & greets and discover how today’s wildlife connects to the prehistoric past. Don’t miss a special midday performance by Jurassic Jo’s Dinos, bringing ancient giants to life right before your eyes!
Throughout the day, guests can enjoy interactive activities, themed crafts, discovery stations, Nature Center exploration, and plenty of opportunities for young dinosaur lovers to explore, learn, and imagine.

Event highlights include:
- Live “raptor” ambassador animal meet & greets
- Special performance by Jurassic Jo’s Dinos
- Dino-themed crafts and discovery stations
- Nature Center exploration
& Family-friendly activities for all ages !

Stay tuned for a full schedule of events. We can’t wait to see you for a roaring good time at Dino Day!

The Center for Wildlife
$12-$15
11:00 AM - 03:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for Wildlife
207-361-1400 ext.105
education@thecenterforwildlife.org
thecenterforwildlife.org/events
The Center for Wildlife
375 Mountain Rd.
Cape Neddick, Maine 03902
207-361-1400 ext.105
education@thecenterforwildlife.org
thecenterforwildlife.org/events

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.