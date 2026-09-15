Democracy in Practice: Law, Elections, and Civic Participation
Democracy in Practice: Law, Elections, and Civic Participation
A timely discussion with leading scholars, practitioners, and civic leaders on the legal frameworks, electoral processes, and civic engagement shaping our democracy today.
Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Rudman Center and the UNH Law Review
6035135125
ellen.grimm@law.unh.edu
Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law
2 White StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
603-513-5125
ellen.grimm@law.unh.edu