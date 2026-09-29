David Newsam's Guitar Night: David Newsam Organ Trio with Guest Guitarists at The Press Room (Two Shows)

David Newsam's Guitar Night

- Two Shows

Featuring the David Newsam Organ Trio

with Special Guest Guitarists

sponsored by the Seacoast Jazz Society

Special Guest Guitarists:

5 PM Show: Jim Dozet and Nick Grondin

7:45 PM Show: Bryan Killough and Phil Sargent

The Press Room

77 Daniel St

Portsmouth, NH

Sunday, November 1

Two Shows: 5 PM and 7:45 PM

(doors: 4 pm & 7 pm)

Join us on Sunday, November 1, as we bring back an evening of great guitar performances called "Jazz Guitar Night" with the David Newsam Organ Trio and Special Guests!

The event will be held at Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s legendary jazz venue, The Press Room, founded in 1976, located at 77 Daniel Street.

The David Newsam Trio, comprised of Michael Beling on Hammond organ, Gary Gemmiti on drums, and David Newsam on guitar, will lead two back-to-back jazz guitar shows, each featuring guest guitarists chosen from among New England's very best! Dave will open the show performing as a trio with Gary and Michael. Throughout the show, the featured guest guitarists will perform with the rhythm section as a trio, and all three guitarists will team up to play in various combinations with each other. The show will conclude with all the musicians playing together for a final song that will pack the stage and rattle the walls of the Press Room. The music for both shows will be a mix of original compositions, classic organ trio arrangements, and tunes from the Great American Songbook.

Reserve seats in advance. Ticket costs are: $23 (pre-sale), $30 (day of show). A discounted Two-Show Ticket can be purchased for $37 (pre-sale) for those who wish to attend both shows.

This event is sponsored by the Seacoast Jazz Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in New Hampshire with a threefold mission to foster a love of jazz in the community, support local and regional musicians, and provide scholarships for young artists.

Artist Bios & Tickets: https://www.seacoastjazz.org/guitars2026.html

