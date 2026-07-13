Dan Kennedy- Solo Piano

Impressions, Improvs & Imaginings

We’ll use a lazy, hazy day of summer to connect the dots — musically, through the piano stylings of Dan Kennedy. A graduate of Oberlin and New New England Conservatories, Dan will follow up his wildly fun holiday concert at Court Street and lace together music of the imagination, providing all in attendance a “Peaceful Place to Dream.” He’ll roll out recent classical compositions of his, and share abstracted impressions which will rework themes of Chopin, Beethoven, and JS Bach. Oh, and improv a fair amount.

“I have always found that Kennedy brings a new

and original touch to all of his music.”

—Kathy Parsons, Mainly Piano