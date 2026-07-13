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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Dan Kennedy- Solo Piano

Dan Kennedy- Solo Piano

Impressions, Improvs & Imaginings

We’ll use a lazy, hazy day of summer to connect the dots — musically, through the piano stylings of Dan Kennedy. A graduate of Oberlin and New New England Conservatories, Dan will follow up his wildly fun holiday concert at Court Street and lace together music of the imagination, providing all in attendance a “Peaceful Place to Dream.” He’ll roll out recent classical compositions of his, and share abstracted impressions which will rework themes of Chopin, Beethoven, and JS Bach. Oh, and improv a fair amount.

“I have always found that Kennedy brings a new
and original touch to all of his music.”
—Kathy Parsons, Mainly Piano

Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall
$20
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Court Street Arts
6039895500
info@alumnihall.org
Www.courtstreetarts.org

Artist Group Info

Dan Kennedy
dankennedypiano@yahoo.com
www.dankennedy.us
Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall
75 Court St
Haverhill, New Hampshire 03765
6039895500
info@alumnihall.org
Http://courtstreetarts.org

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