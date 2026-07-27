CROSSFIRE HURRICANE "ROLLING STONES TRIBUTE"

Crossfire Hurricane captures the exciting sound of the greatest rock and roll band in history with authentic costumes and spot on musical arrangement; Crossfire Hurricane delivers a rock and roll journey that honors the legendary band's legacy. If you're craving the magic of the Rolling Stones, look no further than Crossfire Hurricane for an electrifying night of music. The band has given new life to timeless classics that define the Rolling Stones, from the raw energy of "Jumpin Jack Flash" to the soulful melodies of "Angie" every song is faithfully recreated promising an unforgettable experience for Stones fans both old and new.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3753046-0?pid=10413

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3753046-2?pid=10413

Price:

General Admission: USD 40.00

Category: Live Music

Date and Time: 1st August 2026 at 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Venue details: The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester, New Hampshire, 03101, United States