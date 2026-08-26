Crawford Ridgepole Trail Workday

Take a hike! Join Squam Lakes Association LRCC members for a day of trail work and hiking on Sunday, September 20th from 9 am to 3 pm to prep a section of trail for the 14th Annual Squam Ridge Race.

Participants will meet at Burleigh Farm Road near the base of Old Highway Trail at 9 am, be given a brief introduction, and clear water bars, brush, and blowdowns up to Old Mtn. Rd, Crawford-Ridgepole Trail to Brooks Fisher Junction, then down and back to cars. The total mileage for the day will be 3.8 miles. Expect to be working on trail for the duration of the day and to break for lunch. The day will wrap up with participants returning to cars by 3 pm.

First time doing trail work? No problem! Lakes Region Conservation Corps members will be guiding the group, providing tools and instruction.

Come join us for a day of fun, camaraderie, and giving back to the trails and hiking community! After helping with trail work, you'll never look at trails the same!

Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and registration is required for this event. To register, visit our website: https://squamlakes.org/event/volunteer-trail-workday-3/

