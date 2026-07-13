CPL True Crime Club
CPL True Crime Club
Join us for a viewing of the 2025 movie, starring Channing Tatum, based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, who managed to evade authorities after his escape from prison by making a home in a Toys “R” Us store.
(Note: Film is Rated R for language, nudity and brief sexuality)
Registration is encouraged!
Concord Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Public Library
Concord Public Library
45 Green StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov