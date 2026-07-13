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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

CPL True Crime Club

CPL True Crime Club

Join us for a viewing of the 2025 movie, starring Channing Tatum, based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, who managed to evade authorities after his escape from prison by making a home in a Toys “R” Us store.

(Note: Film is Rated R for language, nudity and brief sexuality)

Registration is encouraged!

Concord Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Concord Public Library
www.concordpubliclibrary.net
Concord Public Library
45 Green Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov
https://www.concordnh.gov/1983/Library

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