Cozy Knit Pumpkin Trio Workshop

Join us to create your own Cozy Knit Pumpkint with just your hands, that’s right no knitting tools needed!

For a DIY workshop you will make a Cozy Knit Pumpkin Trio. This registration will allow for one adult to make THREE chunky knit pumpkins!! Small, Medium, & Large.

Please note: We do offer a variety of colors you can pick from but colors can be limited and not always available. We will try our best to accommodate everyone’s requests.

This event will close on September 25th to allow time to prepare. Space is limited for each work so please make sure if you’re coming with friends or a group to register at the same time or closer together. You’re welcome to BYO wine or beer to sip and enjoy during the workshop.

Recommend for ages 12+