Cornerstone VNA: Caregiver Cafe
Cornerstone VNA: Caregiver Cafe
Join Cornerstone VNA for our bimonthly Caregiver Café to support area family caregivers. Come for a morning of support, education and conversation. At this special Café, each month brings something new; from meaningful clinical topics chosen by caregivers, to open-hearted sharing, creative art projects, and other engaging experiences. No registration required.
North Hampton Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM, every month on Wednesday through Dec 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
North Hampton Public Library
6039646326
nhpldirector@gmail.com
North Hampton Public Library
239 Atlantic AvenueNorth Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
6039646326
nhpldirector@gmail.com