Contemporary Performance Institute Ensemble Fellows: Duo Étrange in concert

Experience an evocative, self-curated program by the 2026 CPI Fromm Fellow Ensemble, Duo Étrange, featuring soprano Vanessa Cromme and cellist Sahara von Hattenberger. This intimate performance is offered with a suggested donation of $10 per person.

Program to include works by Alex Groves, John Tavener, Randall Woolf, Fong, Maya Fridman, and Anders Hillborg.