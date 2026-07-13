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Contemporary Performance Institute Ensemble Fellows: Duo Étrange in concert

Contemporary Performance Institute Ensemble Fellows: Duo Étrange in concert

Experience an evocative, self-curated program by the 2026 CPI Fromm Fellow Ensemble, Duo Étrange, featuring soprano Vanessa Cromme and cellist Sahara von Hattenberger. This intimate performance is offered with a suggested donation of $10 per person.

Program to include works by Alex Groves, John Tavener, Randall Woolf, Fong, Maya Fridman, and Anders Hillborg.

Avaloch Farm Music Institute
$10
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Composers Conference
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
https://www.composersconference.org/chamber-music-workshop
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
16 Hardy Lane
Boscawen, New Hampshire 03303
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
https://www.avalochfarmmusic.org/

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