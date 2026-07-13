Contemporary Performance Institute Ensemble Fellows: Duo Étrange in concert
Contemporary Performance Institute Ensemble Fellows: Duo Étrange in concert
Experience an evocative, self-curated program by the 2026 CPI Fromm Fellow Ensemble, Duo Étrange, featuring soprano Vanessa Cromme and cellist Sahara von Hattenberger. This intimate performance is offered with a suggested donation of $10 per person.
Program to include works by Alex Groves, John Tavener, Randall Woolf, Fong, Maya Fridman, and Anders Hillborg.
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
$10
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Composers Conference
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
16 Hardy LaneBoscawen, New Hampshire 03303
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com