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Connecticut River Watershed Partnership - Watershed Week

Connecticut River Watershed Partnership - Watershed Week

One River. Four States. Countless Connections.
Join us to celebrate CRWP’s second annual Watershed Week from September 18th to 27th!

Hosted by many partners across all four watershed states, Watershed Week will increase awareness and promote recognition of the Connecticut River as a national treasure! Participants will get to know their local watershed and the organizations and volunteers who work hard to enhance, restore, and protect it.

Various sites in NH
08:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.

Event Supported By

Various

Artist Group Info

N/A
archerbaugh@gmail.com
Various sites in NH
https://ctriverwatershed.org/watershed-week

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