Confetti Spring Bazaar

This is a free community event with a little something for everyone.

Featuring

-Over 80 vendors

-Local music

-Paint the Art Bus with Common Roots Studio

-Community Tee and Tote Design contest to benefit the BYAS Fund

Rain Location- 40 Main St, Pepperell Mill Building 13. In The Big Room

URL:

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3635023-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Saturday June 06, 2026 at 10:00 - 16:00

Venue details: Lincoln Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005, United States

Category: Classes / Courses | Lifestyle, Arts, Leisure | Arts and Crafts