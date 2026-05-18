Confetti Spring Bazaar
Confetti Spring Bazaar
This is a free community event with a little something for everyone.
Featuring
-Over 80 vendors
-Local music
-Paint the Art Bus with Common Roots Studio
-Community Tee and Tote Design contest to benefit the BYAS Fund
Rain Location- 40 Main St, Pepperell Mill Building 13. In The Big Room
URL:
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3635023-0?pid=10413
Date and Time: On Saturday June 06, 2026 at 10:00 - 16:00
Venue details: Lincoln Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005, United States
Category: Classes / Courses | Lifestyle, Arts, Leisure | Arts and Crafts