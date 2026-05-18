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Confetti Spring Bazaar

Confetti Spring Bazaar

This is a free community event with a little something for everyone.
Featuring
-Over 80 vendors
-Local music
-Paint the Art Bus with Common Roots Studio
-Community Tee and Tote Design contest to benefit the BYAS Fund

Rain Location- 40 Main St, Pepperell Mill Building 13. In The Big Room

URL:
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3635023-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Saturday June 06, 2026 at 10:00 - 16:00

Venue details: Lincoln Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005, United States

Category: Classes / Courses | Lifestyle, Arts, Leisure | Arts and Crafts

Lincoln Street - ME
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Marrick,ME
6037314812
confetti.craftshow@gmail.com
Lincoln Street - ME
Lincoln Street
Biddeford, Maine 04005

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