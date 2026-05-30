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Concord contra dance

Concord contra dance

New England contra dance with caller Don Veino and music by Audrey Budington (fiddle) and Anders Larson (guitar and bouzouki). All dances taught. No experience necessary. Beginners, singles, families welcome.

City-Wide Community Center
$10, ages 15-25 $5, under 15 free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Concord NH Area Contra Dance
603-225-49717
concordnhcontra@gmail.com
https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/

Artist Group Info

Audrey Budington
dwh03301@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/audrey.budington/
City-Wide Community Center
14 Canterbury Road
concord, New Hampshire 03301

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