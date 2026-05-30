Concord contra dance
Concord contra dance
New England contra dance with caller Don Veino and music by Audrey Budington (fiddle) and Anders Larson (guitar and bouzouki). All dances taught. No experience necessary. Beginners, singles, families welcome.
City-Wide Community Center
$10, ages 15-25 $5, under 15 free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Concord NH Area Contra Dance
603-225-49717
concordnhcontra@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Audrey Budington
dwh03301@gmail.com
City-Wide Community Center
14 Canterbury Roadconcord, New Hampshire 03301