The Pierce Brigade, the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of President Franklin Pierce is hosting a concert on the lawn at the Pierce Manse on Thursday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. The concert will be preceded by an ice cream social and open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Rain date is July 17.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band is the Capital City’s professional community band, dedicated to bringing an annual series of summer concerts to the greater Concord area and throughout the state. Its compound name derives from its military affiliation with the Second Regiment of the New Hampshire National Guard in the late 1800’s and direction for more than half a century by Claremont cornetist, Arthur Nevers. The band also has links to the Civil War Band of 1861 that accompanied the Third New Hampshire Regiment to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Throughout its years of service, Nevers’ Band has remained a professional civilian community band, but its military origins have always flavored its history and traditions.

The Pierce Brigade hosts special events from May to October, including a lecture series that is free and open to the public. Upcoming Brigade Lecture Series programs include “General John Stark—NH’s Hero” on August 26; “Henry Dearborn—From Captain to Cabinet Secretary” on September 23 (sponsored by NH Humanities); and Paul Revere and the Paul Revere House” on October 28. A full schedule of events is available at www.piercemanse.org.

The Pierce Manse is located at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane in Concord, NH. The Manse is open for guided tours through October 24 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00am to 3:00pm. No reservations are required.

More information, including a complete calendar of events, can be found at www.piercebrigade.org.

