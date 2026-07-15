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Composers Conference: Susan Horvath CMW Commissioned Work Concert

Composers Conference: Susan Horvath CMW Commissioned Work Concert

Each year, in honor of the longtime CMW participant and new music advocate Susan Horvath, the Composers Conference selects a Fromm Fellow Composer from the previous year to write a new piece for a joint ensemble of CMW, CPI, and Conference Ensemble musicians.

Join 2025 Fromm Composer Fellow Cem Güven in conversation about his new work written for the 2026 Conference. The world premiere performance will be conducted by our 2026 New Music Conducting Fellow.

This event is FREE.

Avaloch Farm Music Institute
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Composers Conference
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
https://www.composersconference.org/chamber-music-workshop
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
16 Hardy Lane
Boscawen, New Hampshire 03303
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
https://www.avalochfarmmusic.org/

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