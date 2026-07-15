Composers Conference: New Music New Communities Concert

The Composers Conference's New Music/New Communities Initiative(NM/NC) is a project that utilizes the Conference’s role as an arts education organization to inspire and engage young musicians from underserved communities. Through collaborations with local music education organizations in the greater New England area, the Composers Conference provides students with the tools to become composers and creators within a supportive environment, unleashing their personal artistry while fostering enduring creative relationships. The Composers Conference is thrilled to be partnering with the Concord Community Music School for the 2026 season. Join us in celebrating the premieres of our young, promising composers.

This event is FREE.