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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Composers Conference: New Music New Communities Concert

Composers Conference: New Music New Communities Concert

The Composers Conference's New Music/New Communities Initiative(NM/NC) is a project that utilizes the Conference’s role as an arts education organization to inspire and engage young musicians from underserved communities. Through collaborations with local music education organizations in the greater New England area, the Composers Conference provides students with the tools to become composers and creators within a supportive environment, unleashing their personal artistry while fostering enduring creative relationships. The Composers Conference is thrilled to be partnering with the Concord Community Music School for the 2026 season. Join us in celebrating the premieres of our young, promising composers.

This event is FREE.

Avaloch Farm Music Institute
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Composers Conference
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
https://www.composersconference.org/chamber-music-workshop
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
16 Hardy Lane
Boscawen, New Hampshire 03303
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
https://www.avalochfarmmusic.org/

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