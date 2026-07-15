Composers Conference Ensemble Concert #3

Join the internationally acclaimed musicians of the Composers Conference Ensemble led by our Conference Guest Conductor Tian Hui Ng and our 2026 New Music Conductor Fellow Fernando Palomeque.

Program will include music by Guest Composer Patricia Alessandrini, Mario Davidovsky, Chris Chandler, Betsy Jolas, Elizabeth Younan, Sarah Kirkland Snider, and Ernest Chausson.

Tickets $10 per person.