Composers Conference Ensemble Concert #1
Composers Conference Ensemble Concert #1
Join the internationally acclaimed musicians of the Composers Conference Ensemble led by our Conference Guest Conductor Matilda Hofman and our 2026 New Music Conductor Fellow Fernando Palomeque.
Program will include music by Guest Composer Jeffrey Mumford, Dai Fujikura, Bernard Rands, Linda Catlin Smith, José Manuel Serrano, David Sanford, and Johannes Brahms.
Tickets $10 per person.
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
$10
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Composers Conference
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
16 Hardy LaneBoscawen, New Hampshire 03303
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com