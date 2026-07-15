Composers Conference Ensemble Concert #1

Join the internationally acclaimed musicians of the Composers Conference Ensemble led by our Conference Guest Conductor Matilda Hofman and our 2026 New Music Conductor Fellow Fernando Palomeque.

Program will include music by Guest Composer Jeffrey Mumford, Dai Fujikura, Bernard Rands, Linda Catlin Smith, José Manuel Serrano, David Sanford, and Johannes Brahms.

Tickets $10 per person.