Composers Conference: Duo Étrange premieres new works by 2025 Composer Fellows
Composers Conference: Duo Étrange premieres new works by 2025 Composer Fellows
Our 2026 CPI Fromm Fellow Ensemble, Duo Étrange (soprano Vanessa Cromme and cellist Sahara von Hattenberger) will perform the world premieres of collaborative new works written especially for them by the 2026 Fromm Foundation Composer Fellows.
Suggested Donation $10 per person.
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Composers Conference
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
16 Hardy LaneBoscawen, New Hampshire 03303
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com