Composers Conference: CMW Artists-in-Residence Concert #3
Composers Conference: CMW Artists-in-Residence Concert #3
Join the Composers Conference’s CMW Artists-in-Residence for an evening of chamber music.
Works by Beethoven, Haydn and Tanguy
David Kaplan, piano || Jessica Tong, violin || Ashley Bathgate, cello
Tickets $10 per person.
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
$10
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Composers Conference
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com
Avaloch Farm Music Institute
16 Hardy LaneBoscawen, New Hampshire 03303
518.339.2939
avalochfarmmusic@gmail.com